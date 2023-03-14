Kate Middleton breaks royal protocol at Commonwealth Day?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has left the royal fans little confused with her latest move at Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.



Prince William’s sweetheart reportedly skipped curtsying to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, and the royal fans noticed this something out of the ordinary.

According to the Cheat Sheet, royal fans were little confused when Kate Middleton greeted the monarch but did not do a curtsy like she always does.

The publication has disclosed the reason why the Princess of Wales skipped the protocol.

The report, per The Mirror, claims that the royal protocol dictates that Kate, along with other female members of the family, should curtsy to the King and Queen Consort but “they only have to carry out the act the first time they see them each day, which could explain why Kate didn’t do it today. It suggests Kate must have seen her royal in-laws earlier ahead of the official event, which kicked off at 2.45 p.m. … It’s not known how the royal family spent the morning, but Kate and William traveled into the capital from Windsor so they may have popped in to see them on the way through.”