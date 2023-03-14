‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ cast to reunite in Disney+ series

Everything everywhere cast made history at the 93rd academy awards with 7 Oscars. Now the iconic Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan are coming together to take on another project. This time with Disney+.



After taking home an Oscar each, Yeoh and Quan will reunite in Disney+ series American Born Chinese.

Adapted from the 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, the series tells the story of of Jin Wang (Ben Wang), who is born to Chinese immigrants and struggling to grow up in a largely white district.

Wang makes friends with a Taiwanese student at school, just before Wang is pulled into a skirmish involving Chinese mythological gods.

“Dark forces will be calling,” Yeoh, says in the teaser.

“The fate of your world hangs in the balance.”

Yeoh plays Wang’s aunt, who is busy “maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion” reported Variety.

Ke Huy Quan is expected to play Freddie Wong, “the star of a popular 1990s sitcom”.

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu will also be joining Yeoh and Quan guest-starring as Shiji Niangniang, the Goddess of Stones, who works in a jewelry shop along with her enchanted dog.

The cast also includes Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Sydney Taylor and Poppy Liu. James Hong, who played Gong Gong in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, will play the Jade Emperor.

American Born Chinese is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 24, 2023.