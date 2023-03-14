'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' becomes 12th film to collect over INR 100 crore post-pandemic

'TJMM' achieves a milestone as it collects over INR 100 crore in just sic days

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar enters the 100 crore club in just six days.

Even though the film has not gained much support domestically and the international numbers are also not very promising but still they are the second best for this year.

In just six days, TJMM managed to earn INR 82 crore while international collection stands around 20.5 crore making the total collection stand at 102-103 crore. There is an ample time still left for the film to collect fair amount until the release of Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated Bholaa that is set to hit theatres on March 31.

Furthermore, Ranbir and Shraddha starrer rom-com has become the 12th film that crossed the 100 crore mark post-pandemic. After the severity of the pandemic reduced, it became very difficult for the filmmakers to attract audience to cinemas as they became very particular about their film choices during the pandemic time.

Therefore, the success of films like Pathaan and TJMM in terms of numbers is not the only benchmark. But this success at least provides a path to the filmmakers to figure out the kind of genre’s the audience is ready to watch and which one’s is a total rejection, reports Pinkvilla.