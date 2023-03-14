Prince Harry claims press was 'clearly' being helped by Palace against Meghan

Prince Harry admits there was a well-planned strategy at play against Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry admits his wife was penalized by the press due to her forward thinking and American roots.

Speculating that somebody from Palace 'had it' against his wife, Harry says: "In building this super-narrative the press was clearly being assisted by someone or multiple someones inside the Palace. Someone who had it in for Meg. One day it was: Yuck—Meg’s bra strap was showing. (Classless Meghan.) The next day: Yikes—she’s wearing that dress? (Trashy Meghan.) The next day: God save us, her fingernails are painted black! (Goth Meghan.)"

Harry continues: "The next day: Goodness—she still doesn’t know how to curtsy properly. (American Meghan.) The next day: Crikey, she shut her own car door again! (Uppity Meghan.)"

Meghan and Harry eventually left Britain in 2020, a year after the birth of their first child, Archie.