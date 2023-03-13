Cate Blanchett is 'always surprised' when recognized in public

Australian Actress Cate Blanchett is "always surprised" by her own celebrity.

The 53-year-old actress who won an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of a musician in 'Tar' admitted that despite her success, she is always taken aback when approached in public.

Speaking to The Sunday Express the actress said: "There is so much to do in the world and I have learned over the years to just focus on the task in hand, so if someone in the supermarket taps me on the shoulder, I am always surprised by it."

She said: "Well, for me personally, the world in which we live is monstrous. It enables, invites and often enshrines and rewards monstrous behaviour.

"It's very easy to say she is monstrous, but the film is much more ambiguous than that. It begins with a close up, not on a person, but on a mobile phone, an instrument of easy opinion and gossip as well as information. I'm The character, on the other hand, is enigmatic. In a way, I felt that I was playing a state of being, or a set of atmospheres, as much as I was playing a person”

Blanchett is the recipient of several honours, including two Academy Awards, four British Academy Film Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards, in addition to nominations for a Tony Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards.