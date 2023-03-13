Christina Hendricks announces engagement, fans react

Fans are over the moon the at the news that Christina Hendricks is getting married.

The Mad Men star took to social media to share her engagement with camera operator George Bianchini on Friday after they "proposed to each other," posting her all-dressed-up picture dressed up with her future hubby.

"We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever," the Emmy nominee captioned the post.

According to PEOPLE, the actress said, "We started dating in 2020. The proposals were quiet and romantic and done separately in special places that have meaning to us."

Fans and friends gushed over the duo’s engagement and posted celebratory comments.



"Yayayayayayay!!!!!❤️❤️❤️," Mad Men costar, January Jones posted.

"Howbow dat?! Congrats y'all!" Good Girls, ' Retta commented.

"YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY Mr and Mrs Seagull!!!!!!!" Hendricks' Good Girls onscreen sister Mae Whitman penned.

Hendricks and Bianchini were colleagues on NBC crime comedy-drama Good Girls' first season, which aired in 2018 and ran for 4 seasons to finish in 2021.

Previously, The Drive actress was in union with Geoffrey Arend for 10 years before separating from him in 2019.