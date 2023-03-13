Meghan Markle set to relaunch her famous blog 'The Tig' after six-year hiatus

Meghan Markle has reportedly got official preliminary approval to relaunch her wellness blog, The Tig, after a six-year hiatus.
The Duchess of Sussex originally closed the blog when she began dating Prince Harry, her now husband, in 2017. Meghan, according to the Mirror, has received official preliminary approval to relaunch the site.
The Tig, named after the former Suits star's favourite wine Tignanello, could rival Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, a site said to offer similar wellness content.
The return of the blog could also see the mother-of-two become an agony aunt, a way for teh Duchess to provide " commentary in the field of personal relationships", according to papers filed with the US Trademark and Patent Office.
Meghan first launched the blog when she was performing in "Suits" before she began dating Charles and Princess Diana's younger son, Harry.
Prince Harry's sweetheart has previously described the blog as a "passion project" that "evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun, and frivolity".
It could help Meghan to air her opinions. It may also become a source of income for the Duchess in the future.
