2023 Oscars - Latest news from 95th Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards, which honor the best motion pictures of 2022 from around the world, are taking place in Los Angeles on Sunday (tonight).



Everyone is aware of the Oscars 2022 incident where Will Smith slapped Comedian Chris Rock across his face for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss condition.

Hollywood is all set to move past the slap of last year’s ceremony as all the big names from film industry gear up for the 95th Academy Awards.



Traditionally, the four acting winners from the previous year's Oscars come back to present the prizes to their successors.



Last year's winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Jessica Chastain will present, but the fourth, Will Smith, won't attend the ceremony as he has been banned for attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Fans are curious to know that who would replace Smith even though more than 50 stars are lined up to present the trophies.

Other stars presenting categories this year include Harrison Ford, Nicole Kidman, Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, John Travolta, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly and Florence Pugh.

Interestingly, Halle Berry has also been invited to present. She remains the only woman of colour to win best leading actress at the Oscars, but we could see the second this year with Yeoh.

Other category presenters include Paul Dano, Andrew Garfield, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Michael B Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell and Riz Ahmed.

Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek Pinault, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Bailey, Janelle Monáe, Questlove, Elizabeth Olsen and Pedro Pascal will join them to present the trophies.

Here's the details about the 2023 Oscars

The star-studded event, taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, will begin at 8 pm Eastern, 5 pm Pacific and be broadcast live on ABC.

HOST

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018. That was also the last Oscars to feature a solo host. The show went hostless for several years after Kimmel’s last outing. Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio.

INTERESTING



-- Oscars without Red carpet: stars will walk on champagne-colored carpet.

-- All 23 categories will be awarded live this year.

Shocking

-- Andrea Riseborough’s unexpected nomination for best actress. Riseborough was nominated for the little-seen, Texas-set drama “To Leslie” after many A-list stars rallied around her performance.

-- Two other best-actress contenders — Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and Viola Davis (“Woman King”)

-- John Williams (“The Fabelmans”), up for best score, is the oldest nominee ever, at 90 years old.

No women nominated for best director

After historic back-to-back best-director wins by Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), no women were nominated this year for best director.

Movies competing for best picture



-- All Quiet on the Western Front

-- Avatar: The Way of Water

-- The Banshees of Inisherin

-- Elvis

-- Everything Everywhere All at Once

-- The Fabelmans

-- Tár

-- Top Gun: Maverick

-- Triangle of Sadness--

-- Women Talking.” Here’s a guide to how you can watch them.

FAVOURITES

-- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s indie sci-fi hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in with a leading 11 nominations.

-- Close on its heels, though, is the Irish friends-falling-out dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” with nine nods, a total matched by Netflix’s WWI film “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

--- For best actress, Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) may have a slight edge on Cate Blanchett (“Tár”).

-- Best actor is harder to call, with Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”) in the mix.

-- In the supporting categories, Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) are the frontrunners.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Screen Actors Guild Awards win may have thrown a wrench into the supporting actress category.

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) may win his third best director Oscar, though the Daniels may have emerged as the frontrunners.

Also don’t expect to see Will Smith at the Oscars anytime soon. After striking Chris Rock at last year’s ceremony, Smith was banned by the film academy from attending for 10 years. In a live Netflix special on Saturday, Rock finally punched back at Smith with a blistering stand-up set about the incident.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

It’s looking like the year of the sci-fi film, as the movie received the most nominations — 11, including best picture, actress (Yeoh), supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan) and supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu) — and there’s a very real possibility that it could win, well, everything everywhere all at once.