'Dungeons & Dragons' directors on 'The Flash' exit: 'Creative differences'

The Flash's previous filmmakers, now Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, revealed their reasons for exiting the DC project.

During an interview with Variety, the two filmmakers explained why they exit from the Warner Bros. project.



“They were intense and very bright,” Goldstein told about Miller.

“Later, it became clear that they didn’t want to quite do the same thing as we did.”

Several creative differences between the lead star and the comic book franchise eventually led the pair to leave the film.

“It was a number of creative differences that caused us at a certain point to decide that it was time to go,” Daley said.

“If we feel like the powers-that-be aren’t excited about making the same movie as we are, we’re not going to win that battle,” Goldstein said.

“And so it’s better to cut your losses and get out of there.”

On Miller’s off-screen controversies, Daley avoided giving a straight answer.

“All I can say is, having been through the trying process of making a massive film in the best of circumstances, I was very empathetic toward the people that put a loooot of time and then themselves in making the film, like Andy and Christina,” Daley added.

“I can only imagine how fraught that must have been for them. But I’m so glad that the finished product is a super fun movie.”

He continued: “Obviously, you don’t want any headwinds when you’re trying to put a giant, expensive movie out in the world… And hopefully, the quality of the film will come through, and people will embrace it.”