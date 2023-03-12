Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘resident jokes’ in Hollywood: ‘Everyone’s laughing!’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned about the implications of becoming Hollywood’s resident joke.



These admissions have been made during Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin’s interview with Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden.

Mr Elvin was the first to chime in and warn, “They might be used to media criticism, but this criticism, from celebrities, is quite unchartered territory isn't it? This is other celebrities having a pop at them.”



Even Mr Eden agreed and admitted, “They will struggle to be amused by this, particularly the Chris Rock bit will hurt them.”

According to Express UK, “They prided themselves on relations with the black community, they got involved with Black Lives Matter.”

“They were very very proud of the civil rights award they received from the NAACP, it was in their Netflix series.”

“To have Chris Rock and an audience that was largely black laugh at them, I think I will go down badly with them.”