Oscars 2023: Everything you need to know

Hollywood is all set to move past the slap of last year’s ceremony as all the big names from film industry gear up for the 95th Academy Awards.

Here's the details about the 2023 Oscars



The Oscars will be held Sunday night, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The star-studded event will begin at 8 pm Eastern, 5 pm Pacific and be broadcast live on ABC.



HOST



Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018. That was also the last Oscars to feature a solo host. The show went hostless for several years after Kimmel’s last outing. Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes hosted as a trio.

50 stars lined up to present trophies



Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver.

Other include: Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen

Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal and John Travolta.

INTERESTING

-- Oscars without Red carpet: stars will walk on champagne-colored carpet.

-- All 23 categories will be awarded live this year.

Shocking

-- Andrea Riseborough’s unexpected nomination for best actress. Riseborough was nominated for the little-seen, Texas-set drama “To Leslie” after many A-list stars rallied around her performance.

-- Two other best-actress contenders — Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) and Viola Davis (“Woman King”)

-- John Williams (“The Fabelmans”), up for best score, is the oldest nominee ever, at 90 years old.

No women nominated for best director

After historic back-to-back best-director wins by Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) and Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), no women were nominated this year for best director.

Will Smith won't be there

Smith, who took home last year’s best actor statuette for his performance as the father of Venus and Serena Williams in the biopic “King Richard,” was barred from the Oscars and other academy events for 10 years after he slapped the comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 ceremony. (Rock recently joked about the explosive moment on a live Netflix show.)

Movies competing for best picture

-- All Quiet on the Western Front

-- Avatar: The Way of Water

-- The Banshees of Inisherin

-- Elvis

-- Everything Everywhere All at Once

-- The Fabelmans

-- Tár

-- Top Gun: Maverick

-- Triangle of Sadness--

-- Women Talking.” Here’s a guide to how you can watch them.

FAVOURITES



-- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s indie sci-fi hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in with a leading 11 nominations.

-- Close on its heels, though, is the Irish friends-falling-out dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” with nine nods, a total matched by Netflix’s WWI film “All Quiet on the Western Front.”

--- For best actress, Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) may have a slight edge on Cate Blanchett (“Tár”).

-- Best actor is harder to call, with Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”) in the mix.

-- In the supporting categories, Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) are the frontrunners.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Screen Actors Guild Awards win may have thrown a wrench into the supporting actress category.

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) may win his third best director Oscar, though the Daniels may have emerged as the frontrunners.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”



It’s looking like the year of the sci-fi film, as the movie received the most nominations — 11, including best picture, actress (Yeoh), supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan) and supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu) — and there’s a very real possibility that it could win, well, everything everywhere all at once.