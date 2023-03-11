Jeremy Renner drops ‘Rennervations’ BTS picture after series gets a release date

Jeremy Renner’s series Rennervations will premiere on Disney+ on April 12 and ahead of its release, the Marvel actor dropped a behind-the-scenes photo on social media and wished fans ‘a happy Friday.

Renner, 52, took to his Instagram to post a BTS picture from his Disney+ show, which was filmed before his horrifying near-fatal incident in Lake Tahoe.

The Mayor of Kingstown star captioned the picture, “HAPPY FRIDAY from all of us #bts #camprennervations @disneyplus.”

The picture featured Renner surrounded by his crew as they look over some blueprints during a night shoot. Rennervations is a four-part non-scripted series, revolving around the Hawkeye star as he enlists his celebrity pals to repurpose vehicles which can serve communities.

In this community building experience across the world, Renner will be joined by fellow Marvel star Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, his Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol co-star Anil Kapoor, and singer-songwriter Sebastian Yatra.

Renner’s latest social media post came after he was recently seen out in Los Angeles for the very first time since being crushed by a 14,000-pound snow plow.