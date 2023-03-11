Prince Harry’s threat ‘overarching’: King Charles can’t avoid it’

Experts have just warned King Charles about the dangerous implications of ignoring the threat Prince Harry possess to the monarchy at large.
These claims have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams.
The admissions have been brought forward during an appearance on the Royally Us podcast.
There, he claimed, “We have to remember that he's threatened another book — 800 pages. It's a threat. You can't ignore things like that. It's awful.”
This comes shortly after it was reported that Prince Harry has a lot more content left, but would never be forgiven, had it come out.
