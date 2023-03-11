Nicola Peltz’s father accuses wedding planners of putting daughter in ‘extremely negative light’

Nicola Peltz’s father, Nelson Peltz, is suing the wedding planners for his daughter’s wedding to Brooklyn Beckham.

In the ongoing legal drama, the billionaire, 80, is now accusing Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Miami-based event planning firm Plan Design Events (PDE) for painting his daughter in “extremely negative light.”

According to the suit papers seen by Page Six, the latest filing by Peltz, 80, claims that he “justifiably” wants a refund, while PDE has refused to return the money. It alleges the countersuit is a “good old-fashioned shakedown.”

The claim states that the wedding planners are “asking for even more money for services that Defendants did not provide.”

Moreover, Peltz is also arguing to have his daughter, 28, and his wife, Claudia, removed from Braghin and Grijalba’s countersuit, stating the planners were only in business with him.

According to a source close to the Peltz Beckhams that told Page Six, the company’s “decision to target Nicola in her first year of marriage is nothing short of deplorable, especially when the facts show that she had nothing to do with the agreements made with [them].”

The source added that “Nelson is not a litigious man” and he has “not sued anyone in 15 years.” However, when it came to his daughter “he will protect her always.”

“He is a loving father who signed a contract with a group that couldn’t live up to the experience they sold him,” the source said.

The Peltz family ended up hiring Michelle Rago of Michelle Rago Destinations, who pulled the celebrity event together at the last minute.

“Despite the issues, they were able to pull off a once-in-a-lifetime wedding for [Peltz’s] daughter,” the source concluded.