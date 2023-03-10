Documentary based on ‘Lost’ series in the works

A full documentary about the hit 2000s TV series Lost is currently in the making with The Last Blockbuster director Taylor Morden leading the way.

In an official statement, Morden shared his enthusiasm about about the project and teased that it will also be a celebration of the series' accomplishments:

"'LOST' was a show that meant so much to so many people, including me! It came at a time when we all still gathered around the tv week to week to find out what would happen next. I want to make a film that celebrates the impact that the show had on the pop culture landscape, examines the missteps, and perhaps reveals the true meaning of 'LOST.' Love it or hate it, 'LOST' was a pivotal show and paved the way for the new golden era of television that we all know and love today."

Lost was aired from 2004 to 2010 and followed the story of a group of travellers who can’t be found after their plane crashes on a mysterious island.

Lost starred Evangeline Lilly, Dominic Monaghan, Matthew Fox, Jorge Garcia, Harold Perrineau, Josh Holloway, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniel Dae Kim, Terry O’Quinn, Michael Emerson and others.