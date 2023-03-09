Goldie Hawn reveals she’s being called ‘dumb blonde’ by a journalist for Wildcats role

Goldie Hawn has recently addressed how she was slammed by a female reporter in the 1970s for her “flighty persona” while playing a football coach in Wildcats at the time.



Speaking to the Variety, the actress shared, “She said to me, ‘Well, don’t you feel kind of irresponsible for being like a dumb blonde and, you know, playing dumb in a time when women are reaching out to become independent and liberated’.”

“And I looked at her and I said, ‘Oh, but I’m already liberated’,” said the 77-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hawn also spoke up about producer Harvey Weinstein as she stated, “Harvey basically undermined me and Madonna.”

Reflecting on her deal for 2003 Chicago movie, Hawn commented, “I said, ‘Don’t (expletive) with me. Because I know just what you’re doing. We made a deal’.”

Hawn however disclosed that Weinsten paid her for her work even though the project was “canned”.

“You stand up to a bully, and sometimes you win. I said to him afterwards, ‘You know what the best part of you paying me is? Not the money. You restored my faith in dignity and ethics.’ Little did I know...” pointed out Hawn.

Talking about Weinstein being convicted of rape and sexual assault allegations, Hawn added, “He's finally living his karma.”