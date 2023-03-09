PSL 2023: Erin Holland's latest obsession

Renowned sports presenter Erin Holland — who is currently in Pakistan for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) — on Thursday revealed to fans her recent "obsession".

The former Miss World Australia took to Instagram to reveal that she was "obsessed" with international singing sensation Rihanna's brand Fenty Beauty's red lip colour.

Holland shared a stunning selfie with bold red lips and very on-point eyeliner on the photo- and video-sharing platform.

The sports presenter is dressed in white and her beautiful hair cascade around her face in gorgeous waves, setting makeup and hair goals in one go.

Fully aware of how breathtaking she looks, the sports presenter share the selfie with the caption: "Can I get a moment for the lip..? @fentybeauty obsesseddddd"

Holland is also wearing two beautiful rings on her fingers which she has poised under her chin.

Clearly, Holland isn't the only one obsessed with the look as fans of the model wholeheartedly agree with how lovely she looks.



The post has garnered over 4,500 likes and over 80 comments in merely three hours.

Last week, Holland once again grabbed fans' attention as she was exploring the City of Gardens — Lahore — with friends and shared pictures of her trip.

The presenter is popular among fans not only for her outstanding knowledge of cricket but also for her unbeatable fashion sense, which has many taking notes.

Holland, who is accompanying her Pakistani counterpart Zainab Abbas at the PSL, is a much-adored celebrity in Pakistan and has been a dominant part of the tournament throughout its seasons. She attended the fourth, fifth and seventh editions. Apart from her commentary, people love Holland for her vibrant personality and striking dressing sense.