Erin Holland sets out to explore Lahore

Australian model and sports presenter Erin Holland poses in a photo shared on her Instagram on March 3, 2023. — Instagram/@erinvholland

When not on the cricket grounds with a microphone in tow, Australian model and sports presenter Erin Holland is found out and about exploring Pakistan and sporting her casual touristy looks on the sidelines of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition.

Holland, who is one of the PSL presenters, is enjoying some much-needed free time by exploring Lahore — the city of gardens.

Taking to her Instagram, the former Miss World Australia kept her fans updated on some must-dos from her Lahore itinerary. In a carousel on the photo and video-sharing app, Hollandwrote: “BRB gone exploring… #Lahore.”

In one of the three pictures she shared, Holland can be seen wearing a black plain dress that falls below her knees. Over the dress she is wearing a puffy-sleeved washed-grey denim jacket. Holland’s denim jacket makes the black pop and the two articles together look effortless chic.



The model accessorised her outfit with a pair of sunnies and black-and-white slides. She is also seen carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

The presenter looks stunning as she poses at the roadside in the metropolis, as a famous mall on Qasoori Road looms in the background.

The next click is a breathtaking view of another part of the city, as Holland takes her followers across the city. Taken just as the sun sets, the city’s beautiful sky can be seen in its full glory as hues of yellow, red and pink play across it amidst lovely clouds.

In the final picture, Holland shows one of her travel partners shopping for strawberries from a roadside vendor.

Holland, who is accompanying her Pakistani counterpart Zainab Abbas at the PSL, is a much-adored celebrity in Pakistan and has been a dominant part of the tournament throughout its seasons. She attended the fourth, fifth and seventh editions. Apart from her commentary, people love Holland for her vibrant personality and striking dressing sense.