PSL 2023 points table: Quetta Gladiators move to fifth spot after QG vs PZ clash

Jason Roy during the 25th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 8, 2023. — Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo

Following their magnificent victory in the 25th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators moved from sixth place in the points table to fifth spot, bringing their total points to six.

This victory means that the Gladiators still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Zalmi remained in the fourth spot after the Gladiators trumped the Zalmi by eight wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, following a high-octane clash in which several records were made.

Team Match Won Lost Points Net run rate LAHORE QALANDARS 8 6 2 12 0.938 ISLAMABAD UNITED 8 6 2 12 -0.036 MULTAN SULTANS 8 4 4 8 0.473

PESHAWAR ZALMI

8 4 4 8 -0.580 QUETTA GLADIATORS

9 3 6 6 -1.120 KARACHI KINGS

9 2 7 4 0.358

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.

