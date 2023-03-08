 
close
Wednesday March 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

PSL 2023 points table: Quetta Gladiators move to fifth spot after QG vs PZ clash

Gladiators still have chance to qualify for the playoffs

By Sports Desk
March 08, 2023
Jason Roy during the 25th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 8, 2023. — Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo
Jason Roy during the 25th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 8, 2023. — Twitter/@ESPNcricinfo

Following their magnificent victory in the 25th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators moved from sixth place in the points table to fifth spot, bringing their total points to six.

This victory means that the Gladiators still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Zalmi remained in the fourth spot after the Gladiators trumped the Zalmi by eight wickets at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, following a high-octane clash in which several records were made.

Team

Match

Won

Lost

Points

Net run rate

LAHORE QALANDARS 862120.938
ISLAMABAD UNITED86212-0.036
MULTAN SULTANS84480.473
PESHAWAR ZALMI
8448-0.580
  QUETTA GLADIATORS
9366-1.120
KARACHI KINGS 
92740.358

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.