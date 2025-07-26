Asia Cup 2025 to be staged in UAE, announces Naqvi

Pakistan and India player in action during match of Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 24, 2021. — Reuters

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi announced on Saturday that the Asia Cup 2025 is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men's Asia Cup 2025 in UAE," Naqvi, who also holds the coveted position of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said in a post on X.

The ACC president, in his post, announced that the prestigious tournament would take place from September 9th to 28th. "We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket," he said, adding that a detailed schedule will be issued soon.

Naqvi's announcement comes around 48 hours after the ACC wrapped up its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dhaka — where all 25 member nations were in attendance.

"We have decided to work together for the betterment of cricket," Naqvi, who chaired the meeting, had affirmed.

The upcoming edition will follow the T20 format, serving as a preparatory event for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

Eight teams — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong — are expected to participate. The tournament structure includes a group stage, a Super Four round, and a final between the top two teams.

Originally awarded to India, the 2025 edition has now been shifted to the UAE due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan. Despite holding hosting rights, India will not stage the event after the PCB refused to send its team across the border.

Earlier this year, both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and PCB reached a mutual agreement not to play in each other’s countries, prompting the need for a neutral venue.

The UAE has since emerged as the preferred host, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi expected to stage the majority of matches.

The UAE has a successful track record in organising marquee cricket events — including past Asia Cups, the IPL, and World Cup qualifiers — along with its world-class infrastructure.

While other potential venues were briefly considered, they were deemed less viable due to diplomatic concerns, such as India’s recent trade tensions with Bangladesh and the fallout from the Pakistan-India clash cancellation during the World Championship of Legends.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.