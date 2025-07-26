WCL 2025: Pakistan Champions outplay South Africa to continue unbeaten march

Pakistan players celebrate after taking the wicket of a South African player during their World Championship of Legends match on July 25, 2025. — X

Pakistan Champions recorded their second straight victory in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, defeating South Africa Champions by 31 runs at Grace Road on Friday.

Batting first after being asked to set the target, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 198-5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Openers Sharjeel Khan and Kamran Akmal provided a brisk start, with Sharjeel scoring 19 off 11 deliveries, including three boundaries and a six, before falling to Hardus Viljoen in the third over.

Kamran Akmal followed soon after, dismissed for 17 off 11 balls in the final over of the powerplay by Duanne Olivier, leaving Pakistan at 54-2.

Skipper Mohammad Hafeez couldn’t make a significant impact either, scoring just eight runs before being removed at 76-3 in 8.1 overs.

The innings was then stabilised by a crucial 79-run partnership between Shoaib Malik and Umar Amin.

Umar played a pivotal knock, registering 58 off 42 balls with four fours and three sixes, anchoring the middle overs. He was dismissed in the 17th over, leaving Pakistan at 155-4.

Asif Ali added valuable runs at the death, smashing 23 off just 11 deliveries, including two sixes and two fours.

Aamer Yamin chipped in with an unbeaten 11, while Shoaib Malik remained not out on a composed 46 off 34 balls, guiding Pakistan to a competitive total.

For South Africa, Duanne Olivier picked up two wickets, while Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, and JP Duminy claimed one each.

In reply, South Africa Champions were restricted to 167-9, despite a promising start with 13 runs coming in the opening over bowled by Rumman Raees.

However, momentum shifted in the third over when JJ Smuts was dismissed for 10 by Rumman, with the score at 18-1.

Sohail Tanvir struck next, removing Henry Davids for six, followed by the dismissal of Hashim Amla (12 off 18) by Sohail Khan, as South Africa stumbled to 42-3 in 7.3 overs.

In the very next over, Sarel Erwee (12) was trapped LBW by Mohammad Hafeez, who went on to claim his second wicket by dismissing Jacques Rudolph (10), leaving the Proteas in deep trouble at 58-5.

Shoaib Malik further dented South Africa's chase by removing JP Duminy (11), before debutant Imad Wasim claimed his maiden wicket by dismissing stand-in skipper Aaron Phangiso (13), reducing the side to 93-7 in 15 overs.

Wayne Parnell showed resistance with a quickfire 21 off nine balls but was bowled by Wahab Riaz. Morne van Wyk played a lone hand, remaining unbeaten on 44 off 20 deliveries, but lacked support from the other end.

Chris Morris scored 10 runs before being dismissed by Sohail Tanvir in the final over, sealing the win for Pakistan.

For the Men in Green, Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Hafeez claimed two wickets each, while Rumman Raees, Imad Wasim, Sohail Khan, Shoaib Malik, and Wahab Riaz picked up one wicket apiece.

It is pertinent to mention that the Hafeez-led Pakistan side will face the West Indies Champions in their next match on Saturday at Headingley, Leeds.