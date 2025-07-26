'Upset' Messi suspended over MLS All-Star no-show: league

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF during warm ups before the start of the Major League Soccer match against New York Red Bulls and at Sports Illustrated Stadium on July 19, 2025 in Harrison, New Jersey, US.— AFP

LOS ANGELES: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami team-mate Jordi Alba have been suspended after the duo skipped Major League Soccer's All-Star Game earlier this week, the league said Friday.

MLS said in a statement Messi and Alba would be unavailable for Saturday's clash against FC Cincinnati "due to their absence" at this week's All-Star showpiece.

"Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club's next match," the league said in a brief statement.

Messi and Alba had both been selected to play for a combined MLS side in Wednesday's game against a team drawn from Mexico's Liga-MX as part of the league's All-Star break.

However, both players withdrew from the showpiece early Wednesday for reasons that were not revealed.

The 11th-hour snub left Messi and Alba both facing sanction. Under MLS rules, players selected for the All-Star game must participate unless they have a valid reason — such as an injury — not to do so.

MLS commissioner Don Garber said Friday the league had been left with no choice but to suspend players from duty this weekend, describing the ruling as a "very difficult decision".

"I know Lionel Messi loves this league," Garber said. "I don't think there's a player — or anyone — who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

"Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision."

Garber, however, said MLS would review its existing policy in future.

"We're going to take a hard look at the policy moving forward," he said. "I'm committed to working with our players to determine how the rule should evolve."

Messi 'very upset'

Inter Miami's billionaire co-owner Jorge Mas blasted the decision to suspend Messi and Alba in a conference call with reporters later Friday, describing Messi as "very upset" by the league's ruling.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF in the second half of the Major League Soccer match against New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium on July 19, 2025 in Harrison, New Jersey, US. — AFP

"Leo Messi is very upset. I hope it doesn't have a long-term impact," said Mas, who is currently in talks with Messi about a possible extension to his current contract, which runs out at the end of this year.

"Will it have an impact on (Messi's) perception of the league and it's rules? Without a doubt," Mas added. "Lionel is different from everyone else. He wants to participate in competitive matches."

Speaking on Wednesday, Garber said the league should have known earlier about the no-show, but expressed some sympathy for the gruelling schedule faced by Messi in recent weeks.

The 38-year-old Argentinian superstar has played nine games in 35 days and played 90 minutes in each game, including four games in the FIFA Club World Cup.

"Miami has had a schedule that is unlike any other team," Garber said. "Most of our teams had a 10-day break. Miami hasn't. So we have to manage through that as a league."

Messi and Alba's participation in the game had been under a cloud after Miami coach Javier Mascherano indicated last weekend he would have preferred the duo to be excused from All-Star duties.

"The players are called up. I'd prefer they rest, but it's not my decision," Mascherano said.