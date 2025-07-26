PSB stops federations from competing in India events

LAHORE: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has prohibited the country's sports federations from committing to participate in any sports event in India.
"Keeping in view the prevailing security concerns, the PSB Board in its 34th meeting held on 23rd July 2025 has decided that no National Sports Federation (NSF) shall commit to participate in any sporting event in India without prior consultation," reads the notification issued by the PSB.
It further directed all the NSFs to seek clearance from the PSB before considering participation in any event across the border.
The move came amid heightened tensions between the two countries, which have often spilled over into the sporting arena.
The development follows government's decision not to send the national hockey team to India for the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Tournament, citing escalating political tensions and serious security concerns for the players.
As per the sources, Pakistan has consistently upheld the principle of keeping sports separate from politics.
However, they claim that India has politicised the sporting arena, creating a hostile and unsafe environment, particularly for visiting Pakistani athletes.
It is pertinent to mention that the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in Rajgir, India, from August 27 to September 7, 2025.
Spain go through to Women’s European Championship final, where they will face reigning champions England
FIH extends invitation to PHF following New Zealand's withdrawal due to financial constraints
22-year-old Eyman Fatima gets maiden call-up
Second one-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Professional County Club Select XI will be played on Friday
Qatar is latest to join race to host 2036 Games after confirmed bids from Indonesia, Turkiye, India and Chile
Faheem Ashraf remains top scorer with 51 followed by Abbas Afridi's 19