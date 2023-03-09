'Mission: Impossible 7' cut is not impossible: Paramount boss

Mission Impossible 7 is "too long" and requires some cuts, Bob Bakish, president of Paramount Global, said.

"I haven't seen all of 'MI:7,' but I've seen a bunch of it," Bakish said at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference on March 8.

"We actually just did the first test screening for an audience last week, and the audience lost their mind. And it's still too long, they've got to cut it. But the movie is insane. It's like a complete thrill ride. And Tom, he's very good."

Previously, Mission: Impossible – Fallout was the franchise's longest film clocking in at 147 minutes.

Meanwhile, The Mission Impossible franchise is the new goldmine for Paramount. The recent 2018's Mission: Impossible 6 outing has netted $791.6 million globally, becoming the highest-grossing series film. Besides, The Mission: Impossible franchise overall grossed over $3.5 billion.