Prince Harry issued new warning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned that they could face Buckingham Palace balcony relegation if they attend the historic event.

King Charles III has reportedly offered an olive branch to his younger son by inviting him to attend his landmark event, but it's also being claimed that the monarch would won't give in to the Duke of Sussex by accepting any of his demands that could steal the thunder of his big day.

Royal commentators have claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unlikely to play any role in the Coronation besides that of spectators if they attend the historic event.

There are speculations and prediction about Harry's likely appearance at his father's big day as some believe that the Sussex will be booed if they attend the event, while few think the couple could win big with their positive gestures at the ceremony.

Harry and Meghan, who are no longer senior members of the Firm, are not expected to take part in the royal processions scheduled for the day Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned side by side at Westminster Abbey.

Archie and Lilibet's parents will also be not invited on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the King, Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other full-time working royals, according to reports.