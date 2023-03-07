Inside Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s secret meeting in California

Princess Eugenie secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie, who recently visited US, has reportedly secretly met Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid Frogmore Cottage saga.



According to a report by OK! Magazine, per Sky News, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank recently visited Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Santa Barbara, California and brought along some of the belongings they left behind in England.

The source told the publication, “They went to see Harry and Meghan last month in California. They took over some small personal belongings left in the property. They were also helping to box up items at Frogmore to be shipped over to California.”

Eugenie shares close bond with Prince Harry despite frosty relations with more senior members of the family.

The same report also claims Princess Eugenie has permanently moved to Frogmore Cottage with her family after Harry and Meghan eviction.

According to a report by IBT, Princess Eugenie attended the "Frieze LA VIP Preview" in February which was held at Santa Monica Airport.