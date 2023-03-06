K-pop boy band Xdinary Heroes confirm April comeback

They will be holding a fan showcase event as a part of their comeback

JYP Entertainment’s K-pop group Xdinary Heroes are making a comeback in April. They announced the news on March 6th and also revealed that they will be holding a fan showcase as a part of the comeback.

Additionally, they will be starting the process of recruitments for their fan club called Villains sometime within the month of March. The group initially debuted back in 2021 with their single Happy Death Day. The rock band released their first EP in 2022 named Hello, World!

It had a total of six songs including tracks like Knock Down, Sucker Punch and Pirates. The group have a unique concept that focuses on anyone being able to become a hero and their fandom name is Villains.

Their second album called Overload came out in November, the release being delayed due to the Itaewon Halloween crowd crush incident. Their second album included six songs as well with tracks like Haircut, Ghost and Lunatic.