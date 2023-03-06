Lenny Kravitz to deliver Memoriam performance at Academy Awards

Lenny Kravitz is all set to perform in the Memoriam service at the 95th Oscars, airing live on broadcast outlets on March 12.

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner who are serving as executive producers and showrunners of this year’s Oscars, plus Molly McNearney who is also to executive produce, announced Kravitz's participation on March 6.



The Memorian segment will honour more than 200 filmmakers, artists and executives in the Academy’s digital magazine.

As per Deadline, Lenny Kravitz, has a musical career spanning three decades with 11 studio albums that have sold 40 million copies globally and won four consecutive Grammy Awards.

Kravitz also starred in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Lee Daniels’ The Butler, The Hunger Games and Precious.



The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.