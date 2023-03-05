K-pop group Seventeen’s DK in hot waters with fans

The idol was allegedly seen texting while on call with a fan

DK from the K-pop group Seventeen is in hot waters after he was allegedly caught texting during a fan event. Though some fans are defending the idol and claiming that it was simply a misunderstanding.

On March 3rd, a Chinese fan of the band spoke up about her experience at the recent BSS fan video call event. According to the fan, she noticed DK texting on his phone for around 30 seconds while he was still on call with her.

She claimed that she noticed him doing so when she asked to take a selfie and saw the reflection of his phone screen on his glasses. She also shared a recording of the video call.

Many fans were upset after hearing about the situation since it’s extremely difficult for them to get a chance to go on a call with idols. Though some took to defending DK, sharing another clip where a phone screen could be seen reflected in his glasses even though he had both of his hands in front of his face.