Jake Gyllenhaal shows off his chiseled physique during weigh-in appearance at UFC 285

Jake Gyllenhaal walked on stage at the UFC 285 weigh-in on Friday, in Las Vegas, Nevada and left the audience stunned.
The Guilty actor, who was shooting fight scenes for an upcoming remake of the 1989 movie Road House, participated in a weigh-in alongside former UFC fighter Jay Hieron, who will also star in the movie.
Gyllenhaal stepped onto the scales while filming a fight at the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane event. The Nightcrawler actor remained in his character as he shouted at the crowd while standing on the scales.
Ahead of Gyllenhaal’s appearance, Conor McGregor, who also stars in the upcoming film asked the crowd to be loud for the cameras.
A clip of the scene being filmed was posted online by with caption, “A totally jacked Jake Gyllenhaal does his best UFC fighter impression while filming a scene for the upcoming Road House remake featuring Conor McGregor.”
Road House, directed by Bourne Identity filmmaker Doug Liman, is a remake of the 1989 film starring Patrick Swayze.
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during mid-show at Oscars 2022 for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith
Adidas severed ties with Kanye West after rapper's anti-Semitic backlash
'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds doubts there will be a 'Free Guy' sequel
Tunisian director Youssef Chebbi won the coveted Stallion of Yennenga award Saturday
Anthony Albanese also confirmed he will attend King Charles coronation
Mia Wasikowska said she had been working nearly nonstop in Hollywood since she was 15