What would Shan Masood do for Babar Azam?

An undated image of Pakistani batters Shan Masood and Babar Azam taking runs in a Test match. — PCB/File

Multan Sultan's batter Shan Masood has expressed support for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and how much the members of the national squad adore the star cricketer.



In an interview with a private TV channel, Masood said that he and many other players were standing behind their captain, Babar, and were ready to die for him.

"When our captain was Sarfaraz Ahmed, we were ready to lay our lives for him, and now we are ready to lay our lives for Babar Azam," he said.

Masood said that the leader of the team comes first and Pakistan was the joint goal for all of the teammates. He said that they come across many reports that people had been trying to shuffle the team but the players didn't have any personal issues with anyone as they play solely for Pakistan.

'Favourite bowler Shaheen'

Sharing his views about the best bowler, Masood said that Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was his favourite bowler.

"Shaheen is my favourite bowler but staying safe from him in the first over is very difficult," he said.

Masood said that if a batter is staying safe in the first over and hitting a six, that means that he is doing very well on his part.

He said hat the seamer was "world's no 1 bowler".

Masood said that he would be pleased if Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars meet in the final of Pakistan Super League this year as well.

The two teams had clashed in the PSL decider in the last season and the Lahore Qalandars emerged victorious.