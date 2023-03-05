Prince Harry reacts to King Charles latest snub, says Meghan Markle 'saved my life'

Prince Harry, during sit-down in a virtual book event with Dr. Gabor Maté on Saturday, shared how Meghan "saved" him from himself.



The Duke of Sussex seemingly teased his royal relatives as he appeared gushing over his wife Meghan Markle, revealing she 'saved' his life.

The 38-year-old royal said: "My wife saved me. I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that," the Duke of Sussex said. "But none of the elements of my life now would have been possible without me seeing it for myself."



Harry continued: "My partner is an exceptional human being and I'm eternally grateful for the wisdom and the space that she has been able to give me."

"The times that I ventured towards being myself, being my authentic true self, whether it was through media or family or whatever it was, it was almost like, 'Don't be yourself, come back to what you're expected to be,' if that makes sense," Harry added.