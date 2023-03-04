BTS’ V crashes bandmate Jungkook’s live broadcast

The two joked around in the comment section

Jungkook from K-pop group BTS held his first live Weverse broadcast of March which was crashed by his bandmate V. As usual, the singer turned the broadcast into a karaoke session where he sings and listens to music in dim lighting.

BTS members have a habit of sneaking into each other’s broadcasts and social media. They have often turned the Weverse comment sections into their own chatrooms and have full conversations.

Though V has had a packed schedule in between filming for Jinny’s Kitchen and hinting at his upcoming solo projects, he still made time to visit Jungkook’s broadcast.

He appeared in Jungkook’s comment section, laughing at the singer’s antics and pointing out that he’s drunk. Jungkook read out the comments while singing a little song about his bandmate’s appearance.