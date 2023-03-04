Dave Bautista rejects 'Fast & Furious' in love of 'Gears Of War'

Gears Of War enthusiast Dave Bautista said he turned down Fast & Furious's offer to work on to get the Marcus Fenix role.

During an interview with Collider, the former WWE star said, "I don't mean to offend anybody. I'm not putting down anything else, I'm just saying [Gears] is way more interesting to me."

Explaining the reasons behind his no to the blockbuster franchise role, he said, "I don't want to pretend like I'm actually interested in something I'm not when there's something I'm actually really excited about that you guys have under control. Would you consider me for that?"

"I don't think there's any harm in that. I'm not trying to step on anybody else's toes, I'm just saying like this is what I love, and I'm seriously passionate about this. I can do a good job for you guys on this," the actor added.

Earlier, Netflix announced Gears of War adaptations to which the actor pitched himself to the streaming giant on Twitter.

As per IGN, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said, "I can't make this any easier," while tagging the accounts of both Netflix and Gears of War on Twitter.