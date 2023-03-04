Cardi B offers a glimpse into new tattoo on her face: 'I love my face tatt'

Cardi B showed off a new huge tattoo on her face and admitted that she has no regrets over this new addition.

The American rapper offered a closer look at her newest tattoo on her face as fans were divided in opinion about the ink work.

Cardi, 30, turned to Twitter on Thursday to show off a new tattoo on her face and received mixed reaction from fans.

The Bodak Yellow songstress posted the first close-up of her hugely visible face marking, which is a tribute to her one-year-old son Wave.

She flaunted the word "Wave" inked across her jawline to reveal how much she loves the artwork.

"I love my face tatt," she wrote in the caption of her post along with a red-heart emoji.

The shared image was from her latest venture with hubby Offset, 31, as they took part in a McDonald's campaign.

Cardi could be seen in the snap, all glammed up in a halter neck white gown with crystal details on it.