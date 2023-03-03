Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad reportedly getting married this year in November

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are all set to tie the knot this November.

The couple has not made any official announcement about their marriage. Both Saba and Hrithik are tight-lipped about their relationship.

Earlier today, a tweet created a buzz on social media claiming that the duo will be tying the knot in November.

“Breaking News:- Hrithik and Saba Azad are going to get married in November 2023!, read the tweet.”

The authenticity of the tweet is not confirmed yet. These are just rumours that are circulating on social media.

Previously, rumours had it that the lovebirds have decided to move in together. But the War actor denied all speculations by saying: “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation.”

The duo has often spotted having lunch and dinner dates together. Recently, Saba came along with Hrithik to see him off at the airport as he was headed somewhere outside Mumbai.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently shooting for upcoming action film Fighter along with Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand and is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024, reports IndiaToday.