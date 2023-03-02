Musician Dave Grohl prepares feast for those in need

In what was tough year for him, Foo Fighters frontman stepped forward to cook meals for those in need at the Hope the Mission's Trebek Center shelter in Northridge, California.



Grace Ancheta, the mission's director of development, tells Yahoo Entertainment that Dave Grohl and friends brought their own barbecue smokers February 22 to personally prepare a feast for those in need of a hot meal.

"He provided the food and the time and got caught cooking over 24 hours in the middle of the storm last week," Ancheta says.

"He did this as our founder and CEO, Ken Craft, and president and CFO, Rowan Vansleve, were out running 350 miles from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in an effort to fundraise the last $350,000 needed to open our three family shelters. Dave cooked over 450 dinners for several of our shelters and stayed to serve his food to all of our participants at the Trebek Center shelter."

Grohl and company took turns smoking their meat overnight. The rock star also presented the food and posed for photos with the diners.

“I just want to do this for you guys and give back in that way.”

Whether or not Grohl wanted attention for his goodwill, he did.