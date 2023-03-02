Alfonso Cuarón backs subtitles, trashes dubbing

Alfonso Cuarón slammed the non-English language film dubbing and instead voiced support for the subtitles.

Speaking to IndieWire, the Roma director said, "If that's going to help for films to be seen around the world, OK, but I find very, very far from ideal."



"Look, if you're an adult, reading subtitles are not going to hurt you unless you need to move your lips when you're reading and will end up very tired at the end of the movie."

"Maybe it's because I grew up with subtitles, but it's so great to listen to the specific sound and music of every language," the filmmaker added.

However, Le Pupille director Alice Rohrwacher threw his weight behind dubbing films, saying that "the dubbing is linked to a young audience who can't read."

"When we were shown all the languages from all over the world in which this film was being translated, I was really moved. I couldn't believe it because it's incredible to get to these remote places."