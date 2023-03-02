'Run-rate keeping us in the tournament,' says Karachi Kings' Matthew Wade

Karachi Kings' wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade said Wednesday that they still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 as their run rate is still "keeping them in the tournament."

The left-hander addressed the media after Karachi Kings' fifth loss of the season to Peshawar Zalmi by 24 runs in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Wade said they got really good start while bowling and batting as well but they could not capitalise on them.

"We have lost most of the games by minimal margins. Our run rate is probably keeping us in the tournament at the moment," said the Aussie batter.

However, he added that they would get another opportunity in a few days. "We have to bounce back and win all the next three games. If we manage to win all remaining games, we will be in for the next round," said Wade.

Wade gave his team a very good start by scoring 53 runs off 41 balls while chasing 198 runs against the Zalmi. Wade, who was dismissed by Afhgn spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, said he could have finished the game for the Kings.

The Kings, after their fifth loss of the league stage, now stand in fifth position on the points table with four points in seven games. Their run rate of 0.565 keeps them in the hunt for the next round's spot.

Peshawar trumps Karachi for second time

Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi triumphed over Imad Wasim-led Karachi Kings by 24 runs in the 17th match of the PSL at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a target of 198 runs, the Kings were restricted to 173-8 in 20 overs.

Peshawar Zalmi's power hitter Rovman Powell was named the player of the match for his blistering knock of 64 runs off just 34 balls.