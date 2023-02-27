PSL 2023 points table: Lahore Qalandars move to third spot after LQ vs PZ clash

Lahore Qalandars captain celebrates during the 15th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League played in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2023. — PSL

Lahore Qalandars have moved from the fourth to the third spot on the points table, following their victory in the 15th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi remained at the fifth spot with four points.

Qalandars triumphed over Zalmi by 40 runs in a thrilling clash on Sunday.