 
close
Monday February 27, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

PSL 2023 points table: Lahore Qalandars move to third spot after LQ vs PZ clash

Peshawar Zalmi remain at the fifth spot with four points

By Sports Desk
February 27, 2023
Lahore Qalandars captain celebrates during the 15th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League played in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2023. — PSL
Lahore Qalandars captain celebrates during the 15th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League played in the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2023. — PSL

Lahore Qalandars have moved from the fourth to the third spot on the points table, following their victory in the 15th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi remained at the fifth spot with four points.

Qalandars triumphed over Zalmi by 40 runs in a thrilling clash on Sunday.

Team
MatchesWonLostPointsNet run rate
MULTAN SULTANS
64280.844
ISLAMABAD UNITED
43161.049
LAHORE QALANDARS  
43160.463
KARACHI KINGS
62440.862
PESHAWAR ZALMI  
5234-1.332
QUETTA GLADIATORS 
5142-1.977

The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.