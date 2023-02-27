PSL 2023 points table: Lahore Qalandars move to third spot after LQ vs PZ clash

Lahore Qalandars have moved from the fourth to the third spot on the points table, following their victory in the 15th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi remained at the fifth spot with four points.
Qalandars triumphed over Zalmi by 40 runs in a thrilling clash on Sunday.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Net run rate
|MULTAN SULTANS
|6
|4
|2
|8
|0.844
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|4
|3
|1
|6
|1.049
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|4
|3
|1
|6
|0.463
|KARACHI KINGS
|6
|2
|4
|4
|0.862
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-1.332
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-1.977
The winner will not only lift the Supernova Trophy but will also collect a cheque of Rs120 million, while the runners-up will receive a cheque of Rs48 million.
