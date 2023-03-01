PSL 2023: Karachi Kings win toss and opt to bowl against Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl against Peshawar Zalmi in the 17th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.
Currently, Kings stand at number four on the points table, with four points.
Meanwhile, Zalmi are in the fifth spot on the points table, with four points.
Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Haider Ali, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Matthew Wade, Shoaib Malik, Aamer Yamin, James Fuller, Adam Rossington, Akif Javed, Mohammad Akhlaq (wk), Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Umar, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram
Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail
More to follow...
