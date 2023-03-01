Royal fans welcome Meghan Markle on Instagram

Royal fans react as Meghan Markle makes surprise appearance on Instagram

Royal fans have warmly welcomed Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise return to Instagram.



Meghan made a rare appearance in a promo video shared on Clevr Blends Instagram page to give her coffee brand a boost.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen on photo-video sharing platform for the first time after she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals and were forced to bid goodbye to their 11 million followers on their joint SussexRoyal handle.

She had also shut down her personal social media profiles including her Instagram page with 3 million followers following her engagement with Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, shortly after the video was posted, royal fans were quick to shower love on Meghan.

One fan commented, “Amazing! Congratulations on growing your business. I love how Meghan always getting involved in uplifting women and small businesses.”

Another said, “Meghan, we miss you so much. Thank you for this video and for your work in advancing women.”

“Congratulations!! So lovely to see Meghan here,” commented one more fan.