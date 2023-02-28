K-pop groups Le Sserafim and BTS have earned RIAJ Streaming Certifications in Japan

K-pop groups BTS and Le Sserafim are the latest groups to earn RIAJ Streaming Certifications in Japan. The latest batch of groups that are certified have been announced by the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ.)
RIAJ introduced a new system for the online streaming of songs in 2020, which was an addition to the pre-existing system they had in place for physical album and digital download sales. In accordance with this new system, a song will be certified silver when it hits 30 million streams, gold with 50 million streams and finally platinum with 100 million streams.
BTS have received two certifications while Le Sserafim have received one. After BTS’ song Butter crossed 300 million streams it was certified triple platinum while Permission to Dance has received a double platinum certification with 200 million streams.
As for Le Sserafim, their track Antifragile is now certified gold after clearing 50 million streams.
The 'Ted Lasso' and 'Afterlife' stars Nick Mohammed, Diane Morgan have signed deals with BBC Studios
Steven Seagal has been a Russian citizen since 2016
Earlier, Chris Rock lightly insert references to the Oscars slap in his comedy tours
Fans grew worried after the account went missing
Jack Nicholson sired five children with four different women
Brad Pitt helping Ines De Ramon as she goes through divorce finalization with Paul Wesley, source