King Charles holds crucial meeting with Ursula von der Leyen after Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has called on King Charles III at Windsor Castle after announcing a Brexit deal has been struck over Northern Ireland.



The 74-year-old King's meeting with Ursula took place soon after the President of the European Commission and UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a Brexit deal on Northern Ireland.

"The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the government's advice that he should do so," said a palace spokesperson.

Critics have suggested the monarchy should not be seen to be getting involved in political affairs.

Any involvement from the King would be an attempt to sell the new protocol at home in the UK, a sources close to the negotiations has told Sky News.

"The response from Downing Street suggests the background to the visit was entirely down to a dialogue between the EU and Buckingham Palace with a little pushback from King Charles's team at the idea," claimed Sky News political correspondent Rob Powell.