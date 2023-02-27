'Aquaman 2' fails test screening, sends for 'reshoot'

The Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom's test screening was poorly received which led the the film's crew to reshoot portions of the movie.

According to The Direct, KC Walsh, in his series of deleted tweets, disclosed that DC is moving forward, making significant changes action after terrible reviews.

"Every test screening has had mostly unfinished VFX, and no one walked out, the main issue was they completely changed the plot and villains of the film, it's not even the same movie that tested 4 times prior."

One viewer called the film "boring, not as good as the first, and potentially one of the worst DCEU movies."

Meanwhile, Robert Meyer Burnett said in The John Campea show, "I have heard that they're doing reshoots.

"They're changing a significant plot point… Look, this movie, just like the first one, I'm sure, the potential for goofiness is there… A lot of people don't dig that…

"There's a lot of people where that's not their thing. So, it might be a tonal issue. It might be something that it's too fantasy for them. I just don't buy it until we see the whole film.

"The problem is, people would rather report on something being bad than good."