‘The White Lotus’ beats ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘Ozark' at 2023 SAG Awards

The White Lotus beat out popular shows like Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark and Severance by winning SAG Award on Sunday.



F. Murray Abraham who is playing Adam DiMarco in The White Lotus called the drama his “Best Job Ever” while receiving the award on behalf of the cast of the series.

The White Lotus won the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at the 2023 SAG Awards.



Abraham, 83, began the acceptance speech by thanking SAG-AFTRA and HBO.

"This was the best job I ever had,” he said, explaining that he got to work with a “really remarkable, wonderful family of actors."

The American actor also credited the creator of the hit HBO series Mike White and the executive producers David Bernad and Mark Kamine for putting “together an international company of technicians and actors.”

He also explained that the cast and crew shared a close bond while filming in Sicily, Italy because they all “lived together in the same place.” He added, “We all ate together and we all worked together.”

“This is not only for the actors,” he continued. “This is for the entire company.”

The Amadeus actor spoke about the recent tragedies around the world. “I’d like to send a prayer out to the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey and a prayer for peace in Ukraine and Russia,” he said.



He concluded the speech by giving a shout-out to SAG-AFTRA by shouting, “Union forever!”



The 83-year-old was joined by cast of The White Lotus season 2, including the best actress in a drama series winner Jennifer Coolidge.