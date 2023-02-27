Paris Hilton reveals she is ‘waiting’ for a girl while she has 20 frozen boy embryos

Paris Hilton really wants to have a daughter.

The Simple Life alum recently welcomed a baby boy, via surrogacy with husband Carter Reum last month.

In an interview with Glamour UK, the hotel heiress revealed that she is “waiting” for a potential daughter amid her embryo freezing process, via Page Six.

“Carter and I had already been talking about the future, and then the world was shut down, so I was like, ‘What do you think about us making embryos?’” the reality star, 42 told the outlet.

The Stars Are Blind singer said the couple had successfully frozen 20 embryos since they started the process during the COVID-19 lockdown — all of which were boys.

“And we’ve done it seven times,” Hilton shared.

“I have all boys. I have 20 boys … I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls.”

The couple named their son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, which is also an homage of Paris’ grandfather Barron Hilton.

Talking about her new-born, the socialite gushed, “I’m so obsessed with my little angel and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt. He’s such a good baby.”

The new mom also spoke about her decision to keep her surrogacy journey a secret.

“I felt my life has been so public, I really wanted to keep it private,” she explained.

“Of course, it was hard not to tell anyone, because it’s such an exciting time. But I also loved being able to share this with just Carter.”

Just a few days prior, Hilton unveiled her son’s unique moniker on an episode of her This Is Paris podcast. She also hinted potential names for her future daughter, saying that she would name her London, staying on theme by naming her son after a different city.

Hilton and Reum started dating in late 2019, and the entrepreneur popped the question to the socialite in February 2021.

The couple tied the knot later that year.