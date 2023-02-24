Addison Rae to star opposite Patrick Dempsey in Eli Roth's horror flick 'Thanksgiving'

Addison Rae is making her way in Eli Roth's horror movie Thanksgiving, opposite Patrick Dempsey.

As per reports, the characters Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey will be playing, are still unknown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie follows a murderer in a small town in Massachusetts with the intent of "carving out" residents in the town to create a "Thanksgiving board."

The film is looking to to cast up-and-coming actors for many other roles in it.

Thanksgiving, is based on a faux trailer Eli Roth made for Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's double feature Grindhouse in 2007.

After earning popularity through TikTok, Rae, 22, made her film debut with Netflix's He's All That.