Ellie Goulding reveals Ed Sheeran and Niall Horan cheating allegations caused ‘a lot of trauma’

Ellie Goulding has addressed the trauma she faced from the rumors that she cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan.
The Love Me Like You Do singer, 36, spoke with Daily Mail on Sunday and shared that the false cheating rumors caused her ‘a lot of trauma.’
"It's fascinating how many people are interested in that. It happened nine years ago," she told the outlet. "You know, completely honestly, it caused me a lot of trauma, actually."
In 2014, Sheeran made headlines when tabloids reported that his song Don't was inspired by Goulding — and fans assumed that she cheated on the Shape of You star with Horan, 29, then a member of One Direction.
"I envy the fact that my friends just spent their 20s having flings and one-night stands and what every 20-something goes through in private. But every single thing I did was written about," Goulding said.
"I was made to feel like a terrible person and I really struggled with that because I know I'm not."
Goulding then shut down the statement by writing back, "False!!!!! But also slay." She admitted to Daily Mail that "I was really drunk when I wrote that."
'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams dated her boyfriend Reuben Selby for five years
The production on season 3 of HBO series 'Euphoria' was scheduled to start in early 2023
Ashley Park will play Kimber on the 'Only Murders in the Building’
Queen Camilla coronation gown to be designed by Princess Diana’s favourite designer, report
Fans are concerned after BTS member Jimin was seen crying and hugging the other members
Prince William, Kate Middleton may 'extend the hand of friendship' to Prince Harry at King Charles’ coronation,...