Paris Hilton releases loving snaps of baby Phoenix with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton has just turned to social media to show off what her baby boy Phoenix Barron looks like.

For those unversed, Hilton just recently welcomed baby Phoenix into the world, with Carter Reum.

She made the initial announcement on theiHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris on Wednesday.

The picture was shared to Instagram and featured a short but sweet caption that read, “Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world.”

The collection of images showcased both Hilton and Reum cuddling against their newborn, and even included one with just Hilton and her baby boy exchanging kisses.

Check it out Below:







